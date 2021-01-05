(Photo : Screenshot/ChinaTopix) Did You Know These 3 Mind-Blowing Facts About Solitaire?

Advertisement

Every person who grew up in the 90s and used a Windows PC is likely to have had spent a good amount of time playing Solitaire games that came pre-installed. It's surprising how even to this date you can't beat the joy of an offline or a completely free online classic Solitaire. Still, there might be some interesting facts you don't know about this game, so in this article, will take you through the most fascinating ones.



Like Us on Facebook

Advertisement

Massive Attention to Solitaire



Stats from 2020 show that over 35 million people Solitaire Masters per month. It's crazy to fathom the fact that these Solitaire card games have this much engagement in it today when the gaming industry has taken leaps and bounds. In 2019, Solitaire was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, brushing shoulders with some of the legends like Final Fantasy VII, Doom, Grand Theft Auto III, etc.



Solitaire Wasn't Just for Entertainment!



Microsoft's intentions in releasing free Solitaire on all of their Windows Operating systems were not just to give users something fun to do. Back in the days when PCs were only becoming common in homes and small offices and when the right index finger merely served the purpose of pointing and picking things off the shelves of supermarkets, Microsoft developers knew the mouse was going to have a steep learning curve for many users. Therefore, Solitaire was introduced as a default game to help people develop muscle memory with left and right mouse buttons, and make dragging and dropping operations more intuitive and effortless.



Solitaire Addiction



In the 90s, people who had their jobs in front of a computer took a real liking to Solitaire online. It was their escape from screen time, repetitive and monotonous daily tasks, and boring day to day routine. Short play-times, simplicity, and randomness were the main characteristics that got people hooked into Solitaire card games such as Spider, Klondike, Frecell, classic Solitaire, etc. The above features are the main reason why it is still drawing unreal attention despite the development of games that have incredible story-lines, complex visuals, etc.



Fast Spread and Versatility of Solitaire



Statistics from Strong Museum declares that Spider Solitaire is now available on over 1 billion devices. Now classic Solitaire has transitioned into various platforms such as smartphones applications, Xbox, etc. There are plenty of apps released on the Google Play and Apple App Store for you to get a taste of different variations of this game. For instance, you can start your adventure with patience using the Solitaire Masters app that is user-friendly and easy to understand.



Conclusion



Once you get the hang of Solitaire card games and start winning it's known to soothe and positively impact your mental state. With this game, you'll never get bored as it has so many variations with amazing additions and extra features. Also, it will improve your decision-making skills, analytical thinking, and ability to create great strategies that will help succeed in the long run. Try this type of leisure, and you'll improve in all these areas!

