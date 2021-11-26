(Photo : Pixabay) What Does the Future of the Tourism Industry Look Like?

Prior to the pandemic, people would look forward to their annual holiday and plan for it the whole year. But now, many simply cannot go to their preferred destinations without going into quarantine or being double vaccinated. Many people are now choosing to take vacations nearer to home, not only because of cost but practicality as if something does occur, people do not want to be stranded on the other side of the world.



Local tourism has therefore seen a boost as everyone yearns for a getaway and there are plenty of options closer to home. Many countries around the globe that depend on tourism as an income source are worried, and with reason. Tourist destinations are doing all they can to attract tourists in these precarious times. Thailand for example is now open for everyone, it has established specific blue zones such as in Phuket whereby double vaccinated tourists are allowed to visit. A nation reliant on tourism, Thailand is still reeling from the lost revenue of the past few years. Many restaurants, bars, and hotels were forced to close, putting many local Thais out of work, which in turn created countless economic, social, and political issues.



Thailand is not the only nation that is currently struggling with its tourism industry. The industry has been predicted to decrease by over 50% because of the pandemic. Moreover, it is not just COVID 19 that is adding to the woes of the tourism industry. There are many other factors too.



The health of the global economy is vital as holidays are a luxury item, and with many economies struggling, people will decide against taking an expensive holiday because of the instability. Furthermore, even for those who are financially stable, more and more people are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and the effects of climate change.



As the world moves towards greener energy, airplane travel is being shunned as decadent, meaning the future for long-haul flights will not be rosy. As many cars are now moving towards being electric; the same conversation is not being had in the aerospace sector as it would not be possible to power a Boeing 747 with just electricity. The price of airfares may therefore go up exponentially in the future being taxed heavily, potentially putting people off flying long distances.



A major trend in tourism, as well as climate change, is technology. With Facebook recently announcing their Metaverse strategy going forward, people will be able to visit whatever place they want, whenever they want from the comfort of their own home. Instead of going on school trips to the museum, students will actually see the Pyramids in a 3D immersive viewing, feeling as real as it could ever be.



The Metaverse possibilities depend on how far your imagination will go, so if you fancy a look around the Louvre, it's at your disposal or even if you want to play slots at a famous casino in Las Vegas. The metaverse is a shift from 2D screens to 3D experiences but until it is developed, there are mobile slots games available. Comparison sites help find the best welcome bonuses, give comprehensive reviews on safe operators, and advise accordingly on payment methods. Gambling is not the only industry that will be affected, tourism will be too.



When people can visit wherever they like and partake in most of their favorite activities from their own homes, they will be less inclined to travel. It can sound a little dystopian with people just sitting in a chair with a Virtual Reality (VR) headset superficially traveling the world and experiencing anything possible. However, all can be viewed as fake and not the real thing. But we have already seen this shift from real sports to video games emulating sports.



As there are millions of places to visit around the world, it has always been competitive to attract tourists. But with the aftermath of the pandemic, people want to stay home. Additionally, the issue of climate change is a factor in many people's holiday choices as well as the introduction of paradigm-shifting technology that will negate the need to visit all places.



