2020 iPad Pro RAM, GPU Details, And More Uncovered

Advertisement

Image by LUM3N from Pixabay



Like Us on Facebook

Advertisement



Recently, the Cupertino tech juggernaut launched the new generation of iPad Pro, the 11-inch, and the 12.9-inch models. Both models house the latest custom variant Apple A12 chipset. A recent report claims to have uncovered the RAM count of all the iPad Pro models.



The roll-out of the iOS 13.4 GM for developers reveals an abundant stream of details that the Cupertino tech titan did not reveal to the public when it formally announced the 2020 iPad Pro. Interestingly, 9to5Mac uncovered interesting details on the iOS 13.4 code. One of these is the RAM count of all the 2020 iPad Pro models.



According to the site, regardless of the 2020 iPad Pro model that you purchased is the 128 GB base model or the 1TB model, all of their RAM counts remain the same. In other words, both the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch models are equipped with 6GB of RAM. A RAM count this high would allow users to enjoy effortless multitasking.



A couple of years back, Apple already offered the 6 GB RAM count option to iPad users. However, during that time, the user must have a 1TB iPad model to avail it. At that time, it was almost impossible for most consumers considering the price of the 1TB storage. Apart from the RAM, all 2020 iPad Pro models house an 8-core A12Z Bionic chip.



The leak also reveals that the recently launched premium Apple tablets feature the ultra-wideband u1 chip. Current generation iPhone 11 series users are familiar with this feature since it is present in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Meanwhile, a recent Antutu benchmark test reveals that the 2020 iPad Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage running on iOS 13.4 has a nine percent increase in the GOU score as compared to the previous generation iPad.



While it may not seem that much, but if you consider the graphics prowess of the iPad Pro that was released last year, the recently launched series is already a graphics beast. While consumers are still contemplating on which 2020 iPad Pro models to purchase, a new report claims that the Cupertino tech giant is still on track on releasing the 2020 iPad Pro model with a mini LED display in the later part of 2020. The recent report comes from the Taiwan based industry publication Digitimes, which has been providing us with a lot of interesting information about upcoming Apple products.



Advertisement

Tags2020 iPad, ipad pro ram, iPad GPU