China and US To Call A Timeout on Differences But Focus on The Pandemic Challenge on G20 Nations Video Conference

China and the United States have decided to set aside their differences during the G20 Coronavirus Summit to promote intercountry cooperation. Leaders of the G20 nations would hold talks this Thursday to establish a global initiative to battle the adverse effects of the pandemic to economies.



According to the New York Times, the leaders are expected to agree that the pandemic threat is against humanity and that they must implement a mechanism to share information and experiences from their respective jurisdictions. The implementations would be drafted into a statement and that the contents thereto would be discussed during the summit.



A Twitter post by Saudi Arabia's King Salman revealed that the healthcare systems and the global economy are deeply challenged by the growing pandemic. He then announced that the G20 leaders would convene at the summit to unite their efforts and establish a global response.



Saudi Arabia is the country that holds leadership over the G20 initiative in 2020. It would host the video conference this Thursday despite criticisms that the country members were slow to respond to the recurring pandemic.



One of the conference focuses would be the trade deal between China and the US. The report claimed that there might be a truce between the battling countries to provide a unified front against the pandemic.



In preparation for the G20 summit talks, the sentiments of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US President Donald Trump were under review for calling the pandemic 'China' virus. The report then claimed that the sentiments angered Beijing and that the US's notions that China withheld significant information about the pandemic would be a conflict of interest in the summit.



The report also claimed that some US politicians used the pandemic as a tool to smear the reputation of China, Beijing claimed. The country then claimed that its strategy to quarantine millions of people have prevented the greater spread of the virus and that it gave the world plenty of time to prepare.



It was also disputed that the virus originated from China. Comments from a foreign ministry spokesman alleged that it could be possible that the US military brought the virus into China. The sentiments also heightened the tension between the world's two largest economies.



In other news, The Economic Times reported that the G20 Summit showed unity among countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian leader would participate in advancing a coordinated global response to the pandemic and suggest economic implications to help other nations battle the pandemic including India.



