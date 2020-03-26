Europe Has Become The New Epicenter of The Global Coronavirus Outbreak as Hitting The Spikes of Deaths
Mar 26, 2020
Image by ian kelsall from Pixabay
Europe has become the new epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak with several European countries catching up to each other in spiking new cases.
Spain Extends State of Emergency
On Thursday, Spain announced the extension of its state of emergency call for another two weeks as the government implements the lockdown measures in hopes of preventing further CoVID-19 infections in the country.
According to Euronews, the move of extending the state of emergency was made so the government can have more space to implement stricter lockdown guidelines.
The move also came hours after Spain reported a devastating spike in new deaths. The country recorded 738 deaths in one day on Wednesday, overtaking Italy in the number of daily deaths.
Aside from surpassing epicenter Italy, Spain has also surpassed China's total tally of deaths as the latter starts lifting restrictions on citizen movements following Hubei's gradual recovery from the deadly virus.
As of Wednesday, Spain recorded a total of 3,434 deaths and 47,610 confirmed CoVID-19 cases.
Italy Sees Ray of Hope as New Cases Gradually Decline
Italy's Civil Protection Agency announced on Wednesday that it recorded 3,491 new coronavirus cases, marking a slow decline in new cases in the country for the fourth consecutive day, CNBC reported.
The decline in new cases, albeit small, has shone a ray of hope for Italians reeling from the nationwide lockdown that hampered business operations and further pushed down the economy.
As of Wednesday, the Civil Protection Agency said Italy recorded a total of 57,521 confirmed CoVID-19 cases and 7,503 deaths.
First Inmate in the U.K. Dies
An 84-year-old inmate at the HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a Prison Service spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
According to The Guardian, the spokesman said an independent investigation will be launched on the inmate's death as part of the United Kingdom's laws on deaths in custody. The patient was said to have underlying health issues.
As of Wednesday, 19 inmates across the U.K. have tested positive of the CoVID-19 strain. Four prison staff in England and Wales have also contracted the disease.
On Wednesday morning, the British Department of Health and Social Care said the country recorded a total of 9,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and 465 deaths.
Germany's Cases Pass 38,500
On Thursday morning, data from the Johns Hopkins University and Robert Koch Institute revealed that Germany now has a total of 38,530 confirmed CoVID-19 cases and 213 deaths, The Local Germany reported.
Most of the country's confirmed cases are found in North Rhine-Westphalia, with over 9,700 cases. The state has since announced hefty fines on people who violate social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Germany has banned gatherings of more than two people as part of the measures to hopefully prevent further coronavirus cases in the country.
France Passes 230 Deaths in One Day
On Wednesday, health authorities in France revealed that the country saw 231 deaths in one day, raising the country's total death toll to 1,331, FRANCE24 reported.
Of the total 25,233 confirmed CoVID-19 cases in France, 2,827 people were in critical condition and in need of life support equipment. The country has a total of 8,000 hospital beds with a ventilation system.
