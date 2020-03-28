Russia Plans To Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
|Staff Reporter |
|Mar 28, 2020 11:38 PM EDT
Image by MariaShvedova from Pixabay
Like Us on Facebook
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had "under control" the spread of coronavirus just over a week ago. Now, the country is shifting strategies, as officials admit that they are planning for a significant outbreak of Covid-19.
Putin admitted in a nationwide address on Wednesday that it was objectively difficult to avoid [coronavirus] from spilling over into a country the size of Russia. He encouraged Russians to "comprehend the difficulty of the situation" and stay home, announcing a paid stay-at-home holiday plan next week.
The Kremlin announced a case of coronavirus in the administration of Putin on Friday and the government said that steps to contain the virus introduced in Moscow would be extended across the country.
For the third day in a row, the official count of confirmed cases jumped by a record regular sum taking Russia's total to 1,036. The governor of the Krasnodar region, which includes Sochi's Black Sea resort, had to order the closure of all shopping centers, parks and restaurants, and ban flights.
It was a classic display of leadership but Putin stopped short of supplying the public with a bitter pill. While announcing a range of steps to improve the economy of the country and encouraging people not to go out of their residences, he left it to other officials to announce more comprehensive lockdowns.
Moscow officials said the government took measures to stop the virus from spreading further after a presidential staff member tested positive of the virus. The person did not come into contact with Putin, officials disclosed but declined to reveal the person's identity.
After Putin's speech early Wednesday, the Russian government declared it would close all its borders and cancel international flights except repatriation planes which are expected to carry thousands of Russians from hard-hit areas back home.
The number of reported cases of coronavirus in Russia remains considerably lower than in other European countries, but Moscow's mayor told Putin on Tuesday that the real scale of the problem in the capital far exceeded official estimates.
An opinion poll conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Center showed that most Russians do not believe the official figures, some 59 percent. Twenty-four percent said they "completely" didn't believe them and 35 percent said they believed them only partly, the survey revealed.
Meanwhile, as a gift from Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Russia has received over a million face masks and 200,000 coronavirus test kits, becoming the latest country to welcome a donation from the Chinese billionaire businessman in the midst of the global health crisis.
©2015 Chinatopix All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission
- Did the Trump administration just announce plans for a trade war with ‘hostile’ China and Russia?
- US Senate passes Taiwan travel bill slammed by China
- As Yan Sihong’s family grieves, here are other Chinese students who went missing abroad. Some have never been found
EDITOR'S PICKS
-
Did the Trump administration just announce plans for a trade war with ‘hostile’ China and Russia?
-
US Senate passes Taiwan travel bill slammed by China
-
As Yan Sihong’s family grieves, here are other Chinese students who went missing abroad. Some have never been found
-
Beijing blasts Western critics who ‘smear China’ with the term sharp power
-
China Envoy Seeks to Defuse Tensions With U.S. as a Trade War Brews
-
Singapore's Deputy PM Provides Bitcoin Vote of Confidence Amid China's Blanket Bans
-
China warns investors over risks in overseas virtual currency trading
-
Chinese government most trustworthy: survey
-
Kashima Antlers On Course For Back-To-Back Titles
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Zhou Yongkang: China's Former Security Chief Sentenced to Life in Prison
China's former Chief of the Ministry of Public Security, Zhou Yongkang, has been given a life sentence after he was found guilty of abusing his office, bribery and deliberately ... Full Article
TRENDING STORY
-
China Pork Prices Expected to Stabilize As The Supplies Recover
-
Elephone P9000 Smartphone is now on Sale on Amazon India
-
There's a Big Chance Cliffhangers Won't Still Be Resolved When Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Returns
-
Supreme Court Ruled on Samsung vs Apple Dispute for Patent Infringement
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Rumors and Release Date: What is the Latest?