Painful Two Weeks With 240,000 Deaths Projection Awaiting Americans To Be Tough Enough

Image by Engin_Akyurt from Pixabay



The public was seemingly shocked after witnessing Donald Trump's address in his very "unusual somber tone" on Tuesday. After weeks of, reportedly, "downplaying" the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already affected thousands of individuals in the United States, it was reported that US President advised the American people that "darker days are still to come."



According to CNN News, Trump warned everyone that the next two weeks will be "very painful." This, reportedly, comes after officials predicted that the death toll in the country will reach 100,000 to 240,000 despite strictly observing the social distancing guidelines.



Donald Trump has now, reportedly, heeded the advice given by experts about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. It was said that instead of pushing through to lift the lockdown by Easter, another 30 days will be added for the Americans to follow the guidelines, which include ceasing any social gathering, working from home, and continuing the online classes for the students, to "stem the spread" of the virus.



It was also revealed that before announcing the extension of the lockdown, the US President had faced "intense pressure" from economists and business leaders who, reportedly, wants to re-open some part of the country. Also, the reports noted that some of his advisors were against the 30-day extension of the distancing guidelines.



Despite the internal debate, Donald Trump was said to listen to his officials about the need to continue with the guidelines. It was said that this is the only factor that prevents the possible 2.2 million deaths in the country.



In a similar scoop by The Guardian UK, it was reported that Donald Trump also explained his decision during the address. He, reportedly, told that this is "necessary" as this will protect millions of lives.



The President continued to share that without his "mitigation guidelines," the public would "have had people dying all over the place." While "one hundred thousand" is a significant number in terms of the predicted deaths due to the virus, he said that it is a "very low number" based on the models that were also presented by his officials. In the end, though, he was said to describe it still "very sobering."



Aside from Donald Trump, some of the White House Coronavirus Task Force members were also said to share a few insights on the apparent crisis. It was said that the "projected number" of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States "could be lower," which will only happen "if people change their behavior."



