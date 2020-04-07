Lenovo Reveals Record of Monthly Production and Revenue for 2020 March

Advertisement

Image by Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay



Like Us on Facebook

Advertisement

Lenovo's manufacturing and research and development arm, LCFC Hefei Electronics Technology Co, reported a surge in production and revenues for the month of March. The Chinese firm revealed that it had managed to rake in a monthly revenue record of more than $1.41 billion.



The Chinese PC giant's manufacturing unit stated that it managed to churn out more than 2.27 million units of computers, servers, and other computing devices last month. Its manufacturing facilities have reportedly been operating at maximum capacity, reaching its peak on March 27, when it produced more than 124,500 units of computers in just a single day. This was a new record high of daily output for the company's facilities in Eastern China's Anhui province.



LCFC chief executive officer, Bai Peng, mentioned in a statement that they are still trying to catch up with pending orders, which have already surpassed 3 million units. These included orders for personal computers, server computers, and other types of computing devices. He added that the amount of orders they have received is about three times the amount they had received over the same period last year.



Lenovo is currently the world's largest personal computer vendor based on unit sales. The Chinese firm and its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes different types of computing devices, including PCs, tablets, smartphones, servers, workstations, and storage devices for both commercial and industrial applications. The company markets its products through its ThinkPad, ThinkBook, IdeaPad, Legion, IdeaCentre, and ThinkCentre brands.



Demand for computers has dramatically increased over the past months as more and more people find themselves stuck at home. The mandatory stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a massive demand for devices such as personal computers.



LCFC stated that personal computers have become requirements for most people who are now regularly attending video conferences, taking courses online, or entertaining themselves with video games and other online content. The stay-at-home lifestyle that is increasingly becoming common worldwide has driven up orders for devices such as PCs and tablets.



Due to the rising demand, LCFC had decided to resume operations earlier than most other manufacturers. The company officially resumed its operations in February. To ensure the safety of its workers, LCFC had taken all the necessary precautions to avoid infections. This included imposes strict social distancing rules and consistent disinfection of its facilities. Since it resumed operations, the company has not reported any new cases.



Advertisement

TagsLenovo, Monthly Production, revenue