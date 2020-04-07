Prime Minister Boris Johnson Enters ICU, Queen Elizabeth Reaffirms Unity Amid The Pandemic Through TV Speech

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth reassured the British people in a rare televised speech last Sunday, April 5. As she reaffirmed calls for unity in beating coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital due to spikes in his fever.



In a pre-recorded address, Queen Elizabeth, who has been staying in Windsor Castle since mid-March, expressed her thanks to the medical frontliners and other people still working in essential businesses amid the pandemic. She said that the nation is applauding these care workers who will be remembered and regarded as a symbolical rainbow of hope in this time of crisis.



Queen Elizabeth also reflected on the time she and her sister, Princess Margaret, spoke to the nation to reassure families separated during the war in the 1940s. The Queen said that while many will feel that same pain of separation today, she is confident that this virus will be beaten.



Her Majesty ended her speech by saying that the human spirit's "instinctive compassion to heal," along with science, will help the world succeed in this war against coronavirus. Her address comes as the government is asking the public, especially the vulnerable, to remain in their homes to stop the spread of the virus.



Shopping centers and restaurants remain closed but many locals still go out to walk or spend time outdoors. London parks have been filled with people as the spring weather becomes warmer.



The government reiterated to the public not to go out to sunbathe at this time with the U.K. recording the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases all over the world. Experts are expecting that the peak of cases will be more evident around Easter Sunday.



Meanwhile, the prime minister was brought to a hospital in London on Sunday and 10 days after he confirmed he had the virus. Downing Street announced that it's a precautionary measure since Johnson has had persistent symptoms.



Doctors said that he will be staying at the hospital for as long as it is needed. The prime minister, however, is still in charge of the U.K. government but Dominic Raab has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.



According to reports, Johnson was hoping to get out of self-isolation after seven days. However, he has remained in his home on Downing Street as his fever will not let up. Health Secretary Sophy Ridge said that he is still working in his flat and remains in good spirits despite his temperature.



