Tips On Long-Term Car Storage Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Advertisement

Image by Niek Verlaan from Pixabay



Like Us on Facebook

Advertisement

The goal of everybody today is to put an end to the coronavirus that has affected every aspect of our lives. Employees are now encouraged to work from home and everyone else is advised to stay in their homes to stop the spread of the virus. While most of us can easily adjust to this new setup, our cars are a different story.



If you're suddenly a part of the WFH-workforce, chances are your car has been on standby for quite a while. But are you aware that your car can't sit unused for an extended amount of time? It's essential you know how to properly store it.



Tips for Long-Term Car Storage



Start with the place you're storing your car. Make sure it's indoors, dry, and preferably, climate-controlled. The floor should be concrete as well.

If there's no chance of taking your car out for a quick drive every two weeks, opt to remove the battery instead. The battery can quickly drain even the ignition is off, so don't waste it.

To ensure that your tanks are free from condensation, fill up all fluids first before storing your car. This includes oil, gas, brake fluid, and others.

If you can't jack your car up to preserve the tires, check their pressure every day. Experts say it's better to use nitrogen to reduce leakage.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, insurance companies have become lenient when it comes to reducing policies. Talk to them if they can make adjustments since your car is in storage anyway.

Other Important Reminders



Storing your car for the long-term also involves ensuring it is always clean. Throw away everything that might cause uncomfortable scents and vacuum the interior. While you're used to washing only the exterior part of the windows, include the inside part this time, of course, while making sure anything else won't get wet. Simply get a damp rag or towel or use a glass cleaner. It's as simple as that.







You might want to watch out for rodents as well. Your car will be in your garage for months, so it's possible small critters might take shelter inside. Remember that they like to chew and you don't want that to happen to your wiring or upholstery. The best way to prevent that from happening is to treat your car with a pest repellent spray. Choose a product that's made of natural ingredients so it won't damage your car.



Advertisement

TagsLong-Term Car Storage, Coronavirus Lockdown