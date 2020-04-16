Coronavirus Europe: Lockdown Extensions Continue In Some Countries While Spain, Italy Plan To Reopen

Advertisement

The four hardest-hit nations in Europe - Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom - are sending mixed signals in as far as reopening their respective economies are concerned. While death rates are seemingly evening out, leaders are apprehensive if matters are really developing to become better.



In France, President Emmanuel Macron extended nationwide lockdown for another month in the hopes that conditions could be much improved by mid-May. Macron said that schools - both primary and secondary - would reopen gradually after May. The president highlighted however that the country should have tested all people with symptoms by May 11.



Spain, with the highest number of confirmed cases among European countries, eased lockdown measures in some sectors of the economy. Those working in the construction industry, for example, are allowed to return to their jobs. On the other hand, shops, bars and other public places that may encourage large gatherings are to stay closed until at least April 26. Elsewhere in the country, everyone allowed for movement should wear masks every time.



Not everyone is pleased about the government's decision to ease lockdown measures. Some businesses said they don't have access to gloves and masks and therefore can not guarantee their employees' safety. Some officials fear that the easing of lockdown is premature and there might be a resurgence in the number of cases because of this.



In the United Kingdom, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said it won't follow suit with its fellow European countries. He highlighted that lockdowns will remain in place most especially that the country holds fifth place globally in terms of the largest number of confirmed cases.



The UK is being criticized for its reluctance to address the outbreak promptly. With how big the UK economy is, it is shocking that it lacks testing and protective kits for its health workers. There are accusations that Prime Minister Borris Johnson only take the matter seriously after when he was already infected.



In Germany, scientists are recommending to reduce public restrictions after April 19 but Chancellor Angela Merkel has yet to decide on the matter. The country has higher confirmed cases compared to the UK but Germany has a far lower number of deaths. The country, therefore, is not to be considered as one among the hardest-hit in the region but Merkel won't take the matter lightly.



A group of German scientists, who served as a consultant for the government, said people should now be required to wear masks in public. And, while businesses are encouraged to reopen gradually, those in the travel sector should only do it as slowly as possible.



Here are the total confirmed cases, new confirmed cases, total deaths, and new deaths as of Monday night per country across the European region (data is from the latest situation reports from the World Health Organization).



Spain (total confirmed cases 166019) - (new confirmed cases 4167)- (total deaths 16972)- (new deaths 619)



Italy 156363 - 4092 -19901- 431



Germany 123016- 2537- 2799 -126



France 94382 -1595 -14374 560



The United Kingdom 84283 -5288 -10612- 737



Turkey 56956- 4789- 1198- 97



Belgium 29647- 1629- 3600- 254



Netherlands 25587- 1174 -2737 -94



Switzerland 25220- 400- 858- 27



Russian Federation 18328- 2558- 148 -18



Portugal 16585- 598- 504- 34



Austria 13937- 130- 350 -13



Israel 10878- 353- 103 7



Sweden 10483 -332- 899- 12



Ireland 9655- 727- 334 -14



Poland 6674 -318- 232- 24



Norway 6415 -95 -103- 5



Romania 6300- 310- 306- 24



Denmark 6174-- 178 273 -13



Czechia 5991- 89 -138- 9



Serbia 3630- 250- 80- 6



Luxembourg 3281 -11 -66 -4



Ukraine 3102 -325- 93- 10



Finland 2974- 69- 56- 7



Belarus 2578- 352- 26 -3



Greece 2114- 33- 98- 5



Iceland 1701 -12- 8- 0



Republic of Moldova 1662- 102- 33- 3



Croatia 1600- 66- 23 -2



Hungary 1458- 48- 109- 10



Estonia 1309 -5- 25- 1



Slovenia 1205- 17- 53- 3



Azerbaijan 1098- 40 -11- 0



Lithuania 1062- 9- 24 -1



Armenia 1039- 26- 14- 1



Bosnia and Herzegovina 1007- 59 -38- 1



Kazakhstan 979- 82- 12- 2



Uzbekistan 896- 100- 4 -1



North Macedonia 828 -0 -34- 0



Slovakia 742 -14- 2- 0



Bulgaria 675 -14 -29 -1



Latvia 651 -21- 5 -2



Andorra 639- 17- 29 -1



Cyprus 633- 17- 16- 1



Albania 446 -0- 23



Kyrgyzstan 419 -42- 5- 0



Malta 378- 8 -3 -0



San Marino 356 -0- 35- 0



Montenegro 267- 5- 2- 0



Georgia 266 -14- 3- 0



Liechtenstein 80- 0 -1- 0



Monaco 54- 0 -0 -0



Holy See 8



