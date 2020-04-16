US Retailing Business Drops Dramatically In March Amid Massive Unemployment
|Staff Reporter |
|Apr 16, 2020 07:08 PM EDT
Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay
Like Us on Facebook
Retail sales in the US in March had dropped by the sharpest rate ever recorded since the government started tracking the metric in 1992. The Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that retail sales had plunged by 8.7 percent in March, a massive decline when compared to the 0.4 percent contraction in February.
The dip has been attributed to the continued mandatory business closures imposed by several states to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The stay-in-place orders and travel restrictions have also greatly curbed the demand for non-essential goods, further hurting businesses.
The rate of decline recorded last month was slightly higher than the rate initially forecasted by economists, which was an average of 8 percent for March. The dim outlook for the country's retail sector is also based on the continually growing unemployment rate as millions of Americans now find themselves out of work. This has greatly reduced the purchasing power of most consumers, who are now mostly reserving their spending for essential items such as food and medicine.
More than 90 percent of US residents are now under shelter-in-place orders as the number of confirmed cases in the nation continues to climb. As of today, the country now has more than 644,000 confirmed cases with over 28,500 fatalities.
Economists have stated that the US economy is now in a free fall and is continually declining. How deep the economy will go into recession will mainly depend on when the infection rates will stabilize. Based on the current rates, economists believe that the bottom will be deep and it will take the economy months, if not years, to get back up.
Consumer spending the US accounts for about two-thirds of the country's economic activity. The recent dip in spending has all but erased the growth recorded last year, with consumer spending estimated to decline by as much as 41 percent in the second quarter of this year. The forecasts are still quite grim even taking into account the country's unprecedented $2.3 trillion fiscal package.
The slump in retail sales has affected most categories except for online sales from companies such as Amazon. E-commerce companies, particularly those offering grocery and medical deliveries have spiked in recent months as more people stock up on food and medicine through online channels.
Economists at Wells Fargo Securities pointed out that general consumer spending and retail sales will continue to decline in the coming months. However, there will be some categories that will resilient throughout the ordeal. Unfortunately, the surge in online purchases for essential items will be unable to offset the overall dip in spending in other categories.
©2015 Chinatopix All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission
- Did the Trump administration just announce plans for a trade war with ‘hostile’ China and Russia?
- US Senate passes Taiwan travel bill slammed by China
- As Yan Sihong’s family grieves, here are other Chinese students who went missing abroad. Some have never been found
EDITOR'S PICKS
-
Did the Trump administration just announce plans for a trade war with ‘hostile’ China and Russia?
-
US Senate passes Taiwan travel bill slammed by China
-
As Yan Sihong’s family grieves, here are other Chinese students who went missing abroad. Some have never been found
-
Beijing blasts Western critics who ‘smear China’ with the term sharp power
-
China Envoy Seeks to Defuse Tensions With U.S. as a Trade War Brews
-
Singapore's Deputy PM Provides Bitcoin Vote of Confidence Amid China's Blanket Bans
-
China warns investors over risks in overseas virtual currency trading
-
Chinese government most trustworthy: survey
-
Kashima Antlers On Course For Back-To-Back Titles
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Zhou Yongkang: China's Former Security Chief Sentenced to Life in Prison
China's former Chief of the Ministry of Public Security, Zhou Yongkang, has been given a life sentence after he was found guilty of abusing his office, bribery and deliberately ... Full Article
TRENDING STORY
-
China Pork Prices Expected to Stabilize As The Supplies Recover
-
Elephone P9000 Smartphone is now on Sale on Amazon India
-
There's a Big Chance Cliffhangers Won't Still Be Resolved When Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Returns
-
Supreme Court Ruled on Samsung vs Apple Dispute for Patent Infringement
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Rumors and Release Date: What is the Latest?