How China Has The Coronavirus Slowed Down? Timeline And Measures Of the Battle Against COVID-19

Health experts around the world said over the past days that the coronavirus is slowing down in China, where the CoVID-19 strain was first discovered. The country has implemented different measures to contain the virus in a well-populated land.



WHO Says More Cases Outside the Mainland



World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that more deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases have now been reported outside China.



According to Xinhua, Tedros said at the media briefing in Geneva that over 83,000 confirmed CoVID-19 cases have been recorded outside the virus' origin country, and the escalation of new cases has rapidly risen over the past week.



Tedros said while social distancing measures have been implemented well so far by some of the affected countries outside China, it appears that there are inadequate impositions in contact tracing and testing.



China New Cases And Death Toll Declines



On Tuesday, the Chinese health authority revealed that as of Monday, there were 21 new confirmed CoVID-19 patients on the mainland and 13 deaths. The said figures are a far cry from the triple-digit numbers that the country recorded during the virus' peak.



12 of the latest deaths were reported in Hubei Province, where Wuhan, the novel virus' origin city, is located.



China now has a total of 80,881 coronavirus cases as of Monday and 3,226 deaths.



Expert Lauds China's 'Speed And Seriousness' Amid CoVID-19 Crisis



After a team of WHO health experts went to China amid the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Bruse Aylward, who was a member of the WHO team, lauded the country's preparedness against the emergency.



According to Business Insider, Aylward noted that the trip made him realize countries outside China are "simply not read" to handle the outbreaks in their countries the way the origin country handled its own CoVID-19 battle.







Aylward went on to explain that while China used "old-fashioned public-health tools" in its coronavirus action plan, the government made sure to apply its methods in such a way that ensures new measures to contain the virus are followed.



For Aylward, China's draconian and fast-paced plan implementations were "on a scale that we've never seen in history."



Among the draconian measures, China took to ensure that the country's millions of citizens will not be affected include but are not limited to:



Special fever clinics across the country for people who think they may be sick

Widespread CT scan for patients, if necessary

Thousands of people tested for potential CoVID-19 infection in a day

FREE coronavirus testing across the country

Beijing pays CoVID-19 charges not under patient's health insurance

Lightning-speed construction of makeshift hospitals for CoVID-19 patients

Hospital walls sealed off to contain virus

Largescale contact tracing

Use of technology in the widespread tracing of potential CoVID-19 cases

Non-urgent medical care postponed preventing overcrowding in hospitals

Around 15 million people ordered food online during coronavirus peak weeks

Chinese citizens quickly adapted to change in jobs amid crisis

Most Chinese citizens complied with the draconian measures Timeline of China's Coronavirus Battle

December 1: Wuhan identifies first known coronavirus patients and Chinese researchers said succeeding cases did not indicate epidemiological links to the said patient.

December 18: Head of Wuhan Central Hospital Ai Fen said she discovered that an elderly man displayed flu-like symptoms, high temperature, and a lung infection.

Last few days of December: Chinese ophthalmologist Li Wenliang posts in a WeChat group about seven cases of a mystery virus he described as a SARS-like infection. He was later asked to sign a non-disclosure document that he will no longer talk about the said virus.

December 31: Chinese authorities notified WHO about the cases of unusual pneumonia in Wuhan. At that time, the virus has not been identified yet.

January 1: Local government of Wuhan shuts down the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market where a number of people infected with the mysterious virus worked at the said market.

January 5: Chinese health and epidemiology experts ruled out that the virus is a comeback from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) crisis that also started in China in 2002.

January 7: Health officials announced the identification of a new virus and named it 2019-nCoV. The virus was tagged under the coronavirus family.

January 11: First death related to the novel coronavirus was reported in China as the 61-year-old man's frail body did not respond as expected to treatment.

January 17: Wuhan reports second death. U.S. announces temperature screening for all people arriving from the Chinese city in three airports.

January 22: China's death toll jumps to 17. The country recorded 550 cases.

January 28: China reports 107 deaths and 4,515 confirmed cases.

February 2: China confirms 304 deaths as the Philippines reported its first death from the novel virus, marking the first death outside China.

February 7: Whistleblower Li succumbs to the novel virus. China reports 31,428 infections, with 31,161 being in the mainland.

February 12: Official at the Chinese National Health Commission Mi Feng said the proportion of the country's recovered patients reached 8.2 percent as opposed to 1.3 percent in late January.

February 18: 1,873 deaths in China and 72,436 confirmed CoVID-19 cases in the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping tells British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's efforts to contain coronavirus are showing "visible progress."

March 10: Xi visits Wuhan for the first time since the CoVID-19 strain emerged in the city. Days earlier, people across the country gradually started getting back to their usual work routines.

March 11: WHO declares the CoVID-19 crisis a pandemic.

Since the coronavirus started in China, the country recorded over 67,000 recovered patients in the country as of Monday, as confirmed by data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the country already passed the peak of its crisis and is now on the road to recovery.



